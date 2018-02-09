Marina Moscone RTW Fall 2018

After a few seasons of one-on-one appointments, Marina Moscone felt that her brand was ready for the next step: a formal NYFW presentation at the High Line Hotel. But the intimacy of an appointment wasn’t lost; one could have sat all day listening to the Keystone State Boychoir sing renditions of The Pixies and David Bowie while surrounded by a collection of garments meant to be swaddled and wrapped up in.

After spending last autumn in the mountains of Italy, where she spent summers as a child, Moscone designed an uber cozy and texturally rich collection for fall. “Everything was so crisp and beautiful and quiet,” she said of her sojourn during a preview. The getaway also inspired the palette: a mossy bronze alpaca coat with removable quilted vest; gorgeous ivory and gray hand-knit, chunky sweaters, and a deep green vest with soft utility pockets and tie details. Textures were abundant — a black, wood-grain jacquard tie top and pant or fringe fil coupe deep purple and mossy green strapless gown, which seemed to transport you back to nature, and were also the standouts of the lineup. While every detail mattered, the collection had an unfussy, beautiful ease and luxurious feel.