For pre-fall 2018, the collective at MM6 Maison Margiela continued to rework and bring forth new interpretations of archival greatest hits; a smart turn the brand has made the past few collections. This season, they reintroduced men’s wear-inspired silhouettes, oversize and tailored, with a British spirit of checks and plaids. The iconic lab coat was rendered in a great deep-green, water-resistant coated cotton, and paired with a white slip with black lace trim; the material was also used to re-create a great pair of culottes and utility jacket.

A hint of gritty disco added a nice juxtaposition of sparkle and shine to the collection, like a pink caftan dress with pink and silver circular sequins, a pair of black sequin, knee-high boots and silver package-bow bag. A smocked, black chintz shirt with high-collar and bell sleeves, paired with a matching, smocked tank dress further added nice contrast to the plaid, check and toughened-up leather men’s wear-inspired separates.

New for the season was the introduction of the MM6 Black Label; a collection of key pieces from the archive with the idea of being dipped in black paint. This assortment included a nice array of items, all in black: triangular bags with long fringe, a long denim skirt and utility jacket, to name a few.