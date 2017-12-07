Monse Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim’s design profile has risen considerably since they launched Monse for spring 2016, so much so that they decided to take another stab at a some ideas from their first two collections for pre-fall. “Not many people bought them and we didn’t have huge units behind them like we do now,” said Kim, noting that orders per item have risen around 800 percent since Monse launched. “We were looking at the first season like, ‘Maybe we should revisit some of these styles.’”

Woven shirts from the first seasons became knits, and crisp white shirts were twisted, deconstructed and shown with jeans and jackets. The pre-fall collection homed in on many Monse signatures — men’s wear, such as shirts, tailoring, khakis and silk pajamas, tweaked and definitively feminized through deconstruction, proportion play and lots of bare shoulders. Some of the standout pieces were a form-fitting asymmetric buffalo check dress and long, languid silk pajama top/dress hybrids in rich jewel colors worn over pants. Garcia and Kim also got in on the current logo obsession in a gentle way with a knit scarf/shoulder warp and scarf print dress.