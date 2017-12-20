Naeem Khan Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Pre-fall delivers in the summer when Naeem Khan’s customers are looking for pieces to wear to a wedding in the Hamptons, a trip to the South of France, or simply something new to carry into fall. Given his evening propensity, there was a lot of glitz, but there was an equal focus on youthful cuts and a sense of lightness as well.

For anyone looking for traditional cocktail glamour, Khan showed an array of silhouettes ranging from a floor-length navy gown with hologram sequins he punched out himself, to gowns with raffia embroidery and flattering cinched waists. Flirty dresses with explosions of firework beading and swishy fringe mixed with lace exuded personality. There was an ease with the embellishments to wit; even though dresses were heavy on beading, they weren’t weighted down. A similar weightlessness was seen in an unlined coat and sweater with hand-sewn chenille; Khan’s older clientele will appreciate the coverup over dresses while younger girls will dress them down with separates. In fact, a focus on more youthful silhouettes resulted in a range of fluid evening pants, jumpsuits embellished with organic materials, and little black dresses mixed with subdued gold. “The young girl, she wants to combine,” Khan said. “It’s about parts.”