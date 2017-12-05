Galleries

Collection

“I found a trove of vintage Holiday magazines in my parents’ attic, so it’s kind of vintage-travel-inspired,” said Nicole Miller during her look-book shoot at the Maritime Hotel. “A touch of vintage military and postwar era to the whole thing. It’s not anything specific, but it addresses a lot of things from the postwar era and vacation and holidays.”

For pre-fall, Miller whisks her girl, who is always just the right mixture of sweet and tough, to the postwar era set against the perfect background, a travel suite at the Maritime Hotel with an array of Miller’s parents’ old travel postcards as well as shelves full of National Geographic and an old boat figurine. Miller successfully mixed feminine prints with the military aesthetic in a dark, microfloral dress with zip-up front as well as in a tonal mossy green short-sleeve dress with floral print that almost appeared as camouflage. To add elements of fun, patches and an embroidered airplane adorned an army green jacket and kitschy travel stamps were printed on flowy tops and dresses.

There was a modern vintage feel throughout, especially through a distressed brown and black leather jacket with matching leather pants or on antique-looking dog-tag necklaces and pins. Miller noted this theme would likely take off in fall as well.