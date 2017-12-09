Galleries

“I sum it up in glam-utilitarian and rock ’n’ roll,” proclaimed Nili Lotan while walking through her latest collection. “I think this [inspiration] is something I’ve been using and repeating, because this is really my DNA. But the thing that makes this collection kind of different than the others, for me, is that I put it all in one thing.”

Lotan claims she continuously “designs for herself,” which this season meant mixing her signature utilitarian aesthetic with upgraded suiting and glam rock-’n’-roll separates into a collection that really worked. There were unexpected leopard, plaid — and even a floral — print blouses with deep v-cuts and romantic ruffles paired with great utilitarian or camouflage trousers. Lotan noted that a lot of her energy for the collection was spent in pants and trousers, which resulted in 17 new styles just for pre-fall. For instance, a pair of army green cargo pants featured tricolored washed ribbons running down the sides.

Also inspired by the Sixties and Seventies were great leather offerings: a black leather trucker with fringe details or a slim leather blazer, adding to her sexy, nonchalant take on suiting. Even through the addition of louder prints and colors, Lotan successfully designed a collection that oozed cool.