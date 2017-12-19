Norma Kamali Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

“No one is allowed to say “summer, pre-fall or fall,” exclaimed Normal Kamali of her brand philosophy during her latest collection walk-through. “It’s month to month…if you go out on the street and ask people what’s April/May they’ll say it’s spring; they’re right, we have to stop doing this crazy talk.” For her latest offerings, which will drop during traditional pre-fall drops, Kamali designed a variety of versatile and lively clothes meant to be worn anywhere and everywhere.

The all machine-washable collection was shot, for a third season, on Kamali’s iPhone. This time around, the designer also shot a mix of look book and interview videos between Kamali and three models — Alewya Demmisse of Women, Frances Coombe of Muse and Tian Yi of Fusion — which was inspired by Kamali’s involvement with Stop Objectification. Whether having a conversation about Citi Bike while wearing tiered, gauze ruffle pants and dresses or talking in-depth about the definition of love while moving around in a great silver lamé long coat and sheer top, the girls brought strong personality and a new light to the clothes. From striped or polka-dotted bright green and black suit sets and fringe dresses to vintage inspired swim and one-shoulder dresses, Kamali’s versatile clothes, even on the hanger, held a strong vibrancy.