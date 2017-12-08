Rachel Zoe Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Rachel Zoe designs collections for women who live for a bit of glam, occasion dressing and lounging at summer parties in the Hamptons. To add to their customers’ effortless personal style, Zoe has been homing in on who her customer is. “She’s fun, flirty and sophisticated, and she definitely likes to feel pretty in her clothes,” exclaimed general manager Lauren Walker. For pre-fall, Zoe’s glam staples could be seen throughout: a retro, blue fringe jumpsuit, a pressed sequin suit set, and a simple yet elegant black gown with rhinestone cross-back. The gown, along with a fil coupe printed gown and eyelet day dresses were deliberately cut longer for Zoe’s more sophisticated customer. She also continued to expand her business’ offering of occasion day dressing, like a white sequin slipdress with pink, orange and blue leaf print as well as a wonderful and modern three-piece pinstripe suit. Overall, the Zoe girl would be thrilled with the designer’s latest debut of glam day and eveningwear.