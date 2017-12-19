Reem Acra Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

A cooler, younger vibe permeated Reem Acra’s mind for pre-fall. Her social media followers are mostly young women, and lately the strategy has been speaking to both them and loyal, more mature, consumers without alienating either. The answer here was injecting evening attire with both attitude and a laid-back sensibility.

She proposed unconventional elements for dressing up, paving the way for comfort and lightness to enter her library. The best examples came in the form of sheer dresses, like a great airy blush number with ribbon straps and a sheer overlay gown connected to a cropped red top. They were edgy, more casual takes on evening, and maintained intricate embroidery for which Acra is known. A striking strapless gown balanced Art Deco with modernity. And embroidered or not, gowns were cut with featherweight fabrics, shorter hemlines, and fell away from body. “This is the trend, lightness,” Acra said at a preview. “They don’t want to be bothered with heaviness. They want to be able to walk and feel cool.” She ensured a thread of youth with offbeat color combinations, separates that transition day-to-evening, and tasteful sheer moments that can resonate with women of any age looking for elegance with whimsy.