Walking into Rosetta Getty’s downtown space, the tone for pre-fall 2018 was instantly set by a calming room with moss mounds and chair installations, by artist Thomas Barger, and racks filled with earth-toned and powder blue hues. Getty looked to the Hammer Museum’s exhibition “Radical Women: Latin American Art 1960-1985” — specifically to the works of Lygia Pape, Ana Mendieta and Leticia Parente — to inform her latest collection. “There were a lot of Latin women artists at that time, they were really activists…incredibly fierce,” Getty said of the artists. Interpretations came in the form of prints, like a beautiful silk jacquard dress with a baby’s breath print and split-neck ties, offered in black or melon, that was pulled from Mendieta’s works.

“I try to look at it as more of a collectible wardrobe, the silhouettes and finishes and the way it’s designed is to go with the things you already have,” Getty said of the collection and her overall brand aesthetic. By creating a more seasonless collection, Getty has been building her customers’ wardrobes. This time she added supple nappa leather trimmings, three new footwear shapes and autumnal fabrications. There was a great floral jacquard dress that could be tied at the shoulder and waist along with matching long blazer, trouser and flat. Other highlights included half-rust, half-black leather pants and an elongated white T-shirt that could be wrapped around the body or worn with one of Getty’s many tailored trousers or cozy sweaters.