Sachin & Babi Pre-Fall 2018

It’s an art navigating fashion’s shifting retail landscape. Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia are strategically focused on wholesale partners with good sell-through, their own bustling e-commerce and bringing international sales in-house. Streamlining their distribution channels makes it easier to align brand objectives, one of which is highlighting the female form with beautifully crafted pieces at an affordable price.

It’s easy to imagine the brand as exclusively evening; the designers love texture, flounce, embellishments and enjoy a good celebrity placement. The Seventies glam rock inspiration for the season generated some serious red carpet contenders — the silver sequin dress with ruffle sleeves and graphic grosgrain number with sequin skirt had major youth appeal. A bursting hot pink gown with sequin cuff accents was also a showstopper. Topped with any of the statement earrings Babi first designed for her own outfits, the result is sleek, easy refinement.

But their clothes have a transportive quality of day-to-evening as well. A great capsule of fine knit dresses maintained the perfect balance of polish and flirt, with little flounces on skirt hems, bows on the bust, or athletic stripe details. They also work for a range of body types. The lightweight lurex dresses and sportswear separates attest to that; the silver tracksuit, especially, was relaxed via street influence yet formal enough for a New Year’s Eve celebration. It all goes back to the designers’ approach: imploring fashion to work for women across fields and any for occasion.