Sally LaPointe Pre-Fall 2018

Sally LaPointe is all about elegant ease. She’s personally drawn to clothes that are unfussy, clean and cut in luxe fabrics. So it’s the biggest compliment when she hears from customers how comfortable and versatile her clothes can be.

She’s been traveling more lately — meeting private clients and customers at store events and trunks show — and hearing feedback on her line’s inherent age and size-inclusivity, which she made a point to highlight for pre-fall. Her clothing has always toed a balance of casual, evening and comfort; the chunky fur-trimmed sweaters for which she’s become known a prime example of her wide appeal.

So versatility and inclusion were major touchstones here. Balloon sweaters in rich gold, purple and ivory spanned age and size. The fur-trimmed sweater was updated this season in a superluxe camel cashmere bouclé yarn, a metallic green with fur stole across the bust, and a loose sweatshirt with metallic frosted fox fur.

There were many firsts here as well. Surprising as it is, LaPointe hasn’t made a sweatshirt dress with fur accents; the result was pure ath-luxury. She also touched upon a print akin to an abstract animal print or skin, cut into a great transitional coat.

The takeaway was the collection’s malleability. “Our sweet spot is not too evening and not too casual,” Lapointe noted. “Keeping it right in the middle. The micro-to-macro sequin skirts could pair back to silk tops or oversized knits, and they’ll definitely be popular come holiday party season.”