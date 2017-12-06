Sass & Bide Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

“We feel before we think…” explained Sass & Bide’s head designer Sophia Berman. “We always feel something, especially garments, before we think about it.” This thought process combined with exploring the five senses, was the backbone of Sass & Bide’s pre-fall 2018 collection. The lineup was filled with tactile fabrics such as jacquards, hammered silks and lamb leather in hues inspired by nature and spices. This inspiration was best seen through the casual side of the collection, like warm cinnamon lamb leather pants paired with a matching hammered silk top as well as texture heavy sweaters such as a roll neck velvet crochet version with wide, statement fringe sleeves.

For “black-tie” looks, Sass & Bide stayed true to the brand with metal embellishments, fringe accents and sequined offerings. Best looks included navy offerings: a one-shoulder dress with piercing-like metal clasps, tailored trousers and a matching blazer while minidresses with woven sequins surely captured the sense of sight.