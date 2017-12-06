Galleries

The little sister collection to Chloé’s main line has not come under Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s purview yet. For pre-fall, the design team kept See by Chloé consistent with the mix of sweet bohemia and tomboy cool that’s been working for it for a while. This time, the edge was delivered via a Berlin art scene vibe — mixed prints, high-waisted pants with baggy, straight legs, dresses worn over pants and statement megaplatform boots with a thick stacked heel and lug sole — that mined the appeal of awkward/ugly cool.

A tailored tunic dress was worn over a bohemian top and boyish pants with ultralong legs that pooled over the boots. A sweet white shift dress with classic Chloé ruffle sleeves was also layered over wide trousers. On the purely pretty side of things, there was a swirling floral-print dress and a gauzy soft pastel and floral-print dress with a ruffled high neck and long sleeves.