The little sister collection to Chloé’s main line has not come under Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s purview yet. For pre-fall, the design team kept See by Chloé consistent with the mix of sweet bohemia and tomboy cool that’s been working for it for a while. This time, the edge was delivered via a Berlin art scene vibe — mixed prints, high-waisted pants with baggy, straight legs, dresses worn over pants and statement megaplatform boots with a thick stacked heel and lug sole — that mined the appeal of awkward/ugly cool.
A tailored tunic dress was worn over a bohemian top and boyish pants with ultralong legs that pooled over the boots. A sweet white shift dress with classic Chloé ruffle sleeves was also layered over wide trousers. On the purely pretty side of things, there was a swirling floral-print dress and a gauzy soft pastel and floral-print dress with a ruffled high neck and long sleeves.
Pierpaolo Piccioli was inspired by female visionaries for @redvalentino’s pre-fall 2018 collection. Illustrations from botanist Mary Delany and naturalist Maria Sibylla Merian’s work can be seen in botanic prints on dresses, like the one pictured here. See all the looks from the lineup on WWD.com. #wwdfashion #prefall18
@zegnaofficial is unveiling its first beachwear collection in Australia next week. The debut collection, which includes tailored swim trunks, beach accessories and more, utilizes lightweight technical fabrics such as fast-dry nylons, a cotton and Teflon blend and Microlite, which the company originally developed with Nylstar in 2001.
“I wanted to dress the whole world, but through creation, rather than privilege. In other words, by creating, I wanted others to imitate me,” Pierre Cardin told WWD. Cardin, who turned 95 in July, is showing no signs of slowing down. Next up for him is an exhibition of his furniture designs from the Seventies, scheduled to be held in Paris between January 17 and 24. Head to WWD.com to read the interview with Cardin, where he talks about his rivalry with Yves Saint Laurent and being as famous as Coca-Cola. Link in bio. #wwdfashion
Classic ’90s shoe brand @rocketdogfootwear is expanding with an RD x California Girls line, a pop-up program with a Millennial-influencer twist. The first collection, debuting in March, is designed in partnership with celebrity stylist @chloebartoli. Capitalizing on the resurgence of the grunge-inspired decade, Rocket Dog will partner with a different influencer for each collection under the RD x California Girls umbrella. Bartoli, known for her edgy and masculine street-to-chic aesthetic, is the first. #wwdfashion
“I’m very happy that @footwearnews would recognize my style and my everyday streetwear as awardable,” said @haileybaldwin, who was awarded Style Influencer of the Year at FN’s annual Achievement Awards last night. #wwdeye #FNAA31
@yaya_aflalo founded @reformation with a mission to “prove that fast fashion and sustainability can co-exist.” The company is committed to using recycled and eco-friendly fabrics, hangers and packing, and its headquarter office is home to the first sustainable sewing factory in the U.S. Read WWD’s full interview with Yael about the challenges of pioneering sustainability in the fashion industry on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
@fkatwigs is entering the merchandise game her own way. To accompany the second installment of her Instagram digizine, she released a line of merch inspired by her exploration of mysticism. The second issue, titled “Dream Warrior,” features imagery as well as original poems by Twigs. Pieces include T-shirts, pin badges, pajama sets, shorts and an eye mask, all sold on the singer’s website. #wwdfashion
@chanelofficial just opened a pop-up store dubbed “ephemeral boutique” at @nordstrom’s downtown Seattle flagship location. The boutique, which runs today through December 10, features the brand’s Grecian-influenced cruise lineup and was built with the theme in mind. Four columns constructed from metal wires in rose gold, copper, bronze and beige gold separate the space into four areas: ready to wear, costume jewelry, shoes and handbags. See the rest of the photos on WWD.com. #wwdfashion