St. John Pre-Fall 2018

For pre-fall 2018, designer Greg Myler transported the St. John collection to “La Vita Italiana.” Textures were rich, with bouclé stitches, macramé lace-and-fringe details combined with a saturated palette inspired by the Italian coastline. Not only did the buildings inspire the palette, but also played directly into stitching designs, like on a light-handed plaid stitched dress with an asymmetric hem. There were plenty of brand staples: knit separates, structured jackets and easy pants in an array of butterscotch, whites and blacks with pops of sunny colors.

A silky plaid, short-sleeve, kimonolike jacket paired with pajama pants made for a chic travel set, while a relaxed navy and cream grid stitched dress design and matching tailored skirt set with fringe added a sophisticated touch to the getaway assortment.