Tadashi Shoji Pre-Fall 2018

Tadashi Shoji’s pre-fall 2018 inspiration notes read like a mystical song. A song about traveling to beautiful, dreamlike destinations filled with jeweled and golden tones, ending with “See the world beautiful.” This seemingly provided the background to the brand’s latest assortment of evening attire.

The collection included rich tones in an array of textures, such as a midnight blue, embroidered tulle dress with fun, fringe details and a baby pink, floor-length gown with bell sleeves and brighter pink panels of lace. Three-dimensional floral appliqués and prints were abundant throughout. On the less embellished side, there was a nicely structured sangria pink suit set, paired with lace bodysuit. These were gowns, and separates, meant to transport to somewhere gilded and dreamy.