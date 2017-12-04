Tanya Taylor Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

“I like the idea of eccentric people who go [on vacation] to relax but can feel like they are themselves…[there’s] a lot of expression and personality,” designer Tanya Taylor said of her latest collection for pre-fall 2018. Inspired by Italy’s Hotel Il Pellicano in the early Seventies, Taylor created a colorful collection of versatile silhouettes created for “a golden summer camp.”

Playing with prints is one of Taylor’s strong suits. A lightweight, micro-floral dress that played with the idea of rectangular scarves put together made for an appealing daywear option, as did a white kimono-like dress with embroidered doodles, which represent a journal of travels at the hotel. For this collection, Taylor emphasized the wearable, with versatile day-to-night dresses and flowy skirts. “I felt this collection is easy to see entering your life,” she said. Punchy colors — like a bright green and white striped cropped blouse paired with a more earth-toned striped, wrap skirt and chunky, platform sandals — helped ground a collection of otherwise bright, fun and girly dresses.

Also new for pre-fall, Taylor collaborated with fellow Vogue Fashion Fund contender Gigi Burris to create an assortment of fun, beachy hats that combined Taylor’s summery colors and scarf prints with Burris’ signature shapes.