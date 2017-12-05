Galleries

Every season, the Tome duo, Ryan Lobo and Ramon Martin, looks to a female artist for inspiration. This time, that muse resulted in the work of American artist Carol Bove, after viewing her collection at the David Zwirner Gallery a year before. Her energetic and dynamic sculptures resonated with the brand and were reanimated into a lively, saturated collection for pre-fall.

Bove’s color compositions could be seen through color-blocked pastel knits, paired with matching skirts to represent a continuous stroke of color running through the body. Striped separates, electric, flowy dresses and blouses and a great black-and-white trenchcoat included elongated ties and scarves that could be wrapped around many ways. Another great playful group included a reworked houndstooth black-and-white three-piece set with shrunken blazer, oversize vest and skinny pants as well as a patchwork men’s-wear-shirt-inspired set. To bring the pieces to life, Lobo and Martin channeled Richard Avedon’s Nineties era aesthetic and cast women who they felt were as dynamic and creative as the clothes themselves.

New for pre-fall, the brand introduced a great line of Ts in the same array blues, greens, purples and neutrals that fused naturally into the line. Overall, the collection’s energy added a much-needed lift to today’s world.