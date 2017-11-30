Tory Burch Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Inspiration can take unexpected turns. For pre-fall, Tory Burch’s garden inspiration led to a collection low on blossoms and a look book shot at the beach. “It’s taking the idea of the garden and abstracting it,” Burch said.

The result was a fresh, appealing lineup with interesting surface motifs powering its underlying pragmatism. The tight edit reflected Burch’s strategy, developed and refined over a three-year period, of “restraint, and less is more, and less product, product with integrity.” She approached the collection as one focused on essentials, with looks from sturdy workwear-inspired pieces to a pretty slipdress, imposing unity via a palette of earthy tones, white and navy, as well as with colorblocking. The latter was inspired by the graphic designs of old garden tools, and turned up in the bold blocks of a sweater dress and the more nuanced markings of a canvas jacket. More garden-literal, a delicate daisy pattern came on a lovely cotton organdy dress and a white maillot, its reverse print inspired by an old bathing cap.

Burch is expanding her jewelry range, and wanted to make this season’s literally reflective of everyday activities — hence, the whimsical rake-and-hoe drop earrings. When she left the garden for the kitchen, she found a charm bracelet dangling with a peanut, pretzel, raisin and another with a more indulgent delicacy — gummy bears.