Trina Turk Pre-Fall 2018

Trina Turk is fully embracing a seasonless, see-now-buy-now approach to design. She lives in Los Angeles, where it’ll be hot when pre-fall delivers in July, and her customers expect travel escapist fashion that’s lively and lightweight.

The theme for her latest collection was “Found in Translation,” culled from “Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA” exhibitions around Southern California celebrating the cross-pollination of Los Angeles and Latin American fashion. Vibrant splashes of red, pink and blue derived from architecture by Luis Barragán were found on graphic Azulejo Especial (special tile) and Flor de Jalisco floral prints cut into breezy georgette tops, cloth pants and faille dresses. The tile print was cut comfortably into a chic matching tunic and pant set easily imagined on a woman lounging poolside or exploring a bustling city. A punchy floral wrap dress could also transition day-to-night. Most playful were chenille-embroidered sweatshirts and tees that read “Hola LA.” A similar spirit of ease was seen in men’s tunics, two-tone shirting, printed pants and popular jumpsuits, cut this season with a bomber jacket collar. There was plenty of festive flair through textural play and embroidery while maintaining a signature element of lighthearted fun.