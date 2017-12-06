TSE Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Wanting to add optimism and vibrancy back into the world, Tse designers looked to artist James Turrell’s projection works in holograms and light spaces when creating their latest collection. From Turrell’s works derived a palette of highly saturated UV dyed hues, ultraviolets, halogen blues, neon pinks and vibrant greens, mixed with softer Tse tones of black and white. Combined into color flushes, built-up stitches, and in circular knits, the designers were able to bring forth a new perception to their quiet cashmere offering.

“Everything sort of depends on how you wear it…if you move there are little snakes of color that come through,” noted the Tse team. There were plenty of these subtle hints and pops of colors, like a double-faced jacket with a back-vent, double-layer reversible sweaters and a long-sleeve dress with graphic, yet simple, metallic bead chainette stitched outline. Textural highlights included a circular knit, ultraviolet and black sleeveless sweater as well as cable-knit cream sweaters, which would be worn over an electric pink turtleneck to display pops of color.

