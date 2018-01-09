Victor Glemaud Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Victor Glemaud focused on making his pre-fall lineup of knits into a complete collection. “I feel like in previous seasons maybe it felt more like items,” Glemaud said during a preview. “Here’s a really a full offering of things to wear all day.” A sporty undercurrent coursed through bright color-blocked takes on varsity sweaters and tipped dresses that felt tennis-inspired. For the office, there were polo shirts, cardigans and thick, slim skirts with a pleated hem. On the more street side of things, there was a crop top, and skirts, sweaters and a pair of biker shorts with peek-a-boo slashes. Finally, three curve-hugging solid, floor-length merino knit dresses with open backs were straight up sexy.