Yigal Azrouël Pre-Fall 2018

Yigal Azrouël took an abstract approach to the work of Nir Hod, whose art often marries high realism with irony. It led the designer to infuse his feminine lineup with a sense of playfulness — notably through asymmetry — to show beauty in imperfections. Irregularities included hem lines on skirts slightly askew, neck tie details that opened up to tastefully reveal a bit of the shoulder and collar, and hardware buttons to allow variety in wear. An architectural black dress with those buttons was empowering, and provided the option to be worn long, short or elegantly coming undone.
In fact, Azrouël’s exploration between the intersection of art and geometric form drove a balance of softness through fabrics with more experimental silhouette structure. Like the black dress, those cut in soft printed silk were equally shapely with asymmetry and pleated skirts. Even a luxe silky blazer came embellished with an elongated scarflike fringe. The textural element also made its way onto a chic white top with just enough seductive allure. Subtlety in design ensured pieces were special without leaning too trendy, made for women who handle confidence with ease.
Templa, a new men’s and women’s luxury outerwear brand, was created by @h.a, @anndemeulemeester_official and @claudemaus former employees. The three founders introduced the line for fall 2017 and have quickly attracted interest from retailers like @barneysny, @theofficialselfridges and @netaporter. The collection, produced in Italy, China and Portugal is made up of three capsules. Read more about each capsule on WWD.com #wwdfashion
@giorgioarmani is back in the olympics. The designer strengthened its partnership with the Italian National Olympics Committee, unveiling the EA7 Emporio Armani collection created for the 2018 Italian Olympic and Paralympic teams competing in the upcoming Winter Games. The uniform will include a technical-fabric ski tracksuit and mantle, a long down coat, a jumper and more. Here, a sketch of looks to be worn in Pyeongchang, South Korea. #wwdfashion
The late @nytimes photographer and fashion historian Bill Cunningham is getting his own documentary. “The Times of Bill,” which is written and directed by Mark Bozek and is slated to be released next spring, will be narrated by @sarahjessicaparker. “Ms. Parker is the very essence of New York and fashion and deeply respects all the Bill Cunningham stood for during his most amazing and unique life. She is the perfect narrator for this film,” said Bozek. #wwdfashion
Before he hangs up his @burberry trench coat, Christopher Bailey is teaming up with @adwoaaboah and photographer Juergen Teller on a series of images that spotlight his latest collection for the British house. The first portfolio shows the model at the Regent’s Canal in North London wearing trench coats and check scarves. “My role as both model and artistic director is one I have really enjoyed and embraced,” said Aboah. #wwdfashion
An @azzedinealaiaofficial retrospective set to open at @designmuseum in May is one of the ongoing homages to the recently departed couturier. But for anyone wondering what the fate of the house is, the show will go on. It’s next RTW and accessories collections will be shown in January and March, according to a statement release by the brand today. However, no information was provided on who will design them. Head to WWD.com to see which exhibitions the house plans to stage next. #wwdfashion (📷: @giovanni_giannoni_photo)
“I dropped everything in my hands because I am the biggest fan of the original ever. It’s in my top three films of all time,” said @karengillanofficial. The Scottish actress stars in the remake of the 1995 classic “Jumanji”, @jumanjifilm, which is out December 20. Read our full interview with Gillan on WWD.com to find out why she says fans of the original will love the new film. #wwdeye (📷: @jgreenery)
“I am really a crystal freak,” says award-winning costume designer @byellenm. Mirojnick created the wardrobe for “The Greatest Showman,” a film starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum. With inspiration ranging from 19th-century costumes to John Galliano for @dior, Mirojnick created a wardrobe that exudes fantasy as much as it sparkles — she used a total of 60,000 Swarovski crystals throughout. Head to WWD.com to read about the design process, her crystal obsession and what it was like working with stars like Jackman, Michelle Williams, @zacefron and @zendaya. #wwdeye
@chiaraferragni – the influencer-blogger-designer-entrepreneur – is adding on yet another role: president and CEO of her company, @tbscrew. The company is made up of three businesses – a talent agency, the management of @theblondesalad and a production company. When asked about the restructure, Ferragni said: “I like the idea of being in charge, being so organized and doing so many different things in such a special moment in my life and to become ceo when pregnant. It’s about female empowerment.” #wwdfashion #wwdnews (📷: @aleturra85)
Exclusive: Nicola Formichetti is parting ways with @diesel after nearly four years. Formichetti, who served as Lady Gaga’s stylist in 2009, joined Diesel in 2013 as creative and artistic director. His first show debuted in Venice with a show held at the Venetian Arsenal. #wwdfashion #wwdnews