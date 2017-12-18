Yigal Azrouël Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Yigal Azrouël took an abstract approach to the work of Nir Hod, whose art often marries high realism with irony. It led the designer to infuse his feminine lineup with a sense of playfulness — notably through asymmetry — to show beauty in imperfections. Irregularities included hem lines on skirts slightly askew, neck tie details that opened up to tastefully reveal a bit of the shoulder and collar, and hardware buttons to allow variety in wear. An architectural black dress with those buttons was empowering, and provided the option to be worn long, short or elegantly coming undone.

In fact, Azrouël’s exploration between the intersection of art and geometric form drove a balance of softness through fabrics with more experimental silhouette structure. Like the black dress, those cut in soft printed silk were equally shapely with asymmetry and pleated skirts. Even a luxe silky blazer came embellished with an elongated scarflike fringe. The textural element also made its way onto a chic white top with just enough seductive allure. Subtlety in design ensured pieces were special without leaning too trendy, made for women who handle confidence with ease.