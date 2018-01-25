Alanui Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Three years after launching their luxury cashmere line known for its unisex oversized, buttonless cardigans embellished with patterns, fringes and a two-toned belt, siblings Carlotta and Nicolò Oddi are introducing a small selection of pieces specifically for men for fall 2018.

Designed for guys were a shawl-collared short version of Alanui’s Navaho-patterned “icon” sweater and a longer buttoned cardigan.

Such pieces and pre-fall 2018 looks for women were conceived with the image of two surfers traveling from California to Mexico in mind, Carlotta Oddi said.

Among novelties for women were the crochet cardigan and scarf bursting with color.

“Carry-overs” from one season to the next included the original unisex cardigan collection, which got new iterations of its tree of life motif and Lunar Phases and Mother Earth Father Sky jacquards. The Chimayo model and Baja hoodie also came in new colors.

“For me, the cardigan is like a white canvas that every season I can customize,” said Oddi. Indeed, each seemed unique.