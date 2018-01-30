Andrew Gn Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

“I call this collection ‘Jackie O going to Kyoto to meet the royal family of Japan,’” declared Andrew Gn, with his trademark mix of erudition and tongue-in-cheek humor.

In practice, his pre-fall lineup centered on casual chic day options — think oversize coats, ample culottes and ruffled blouses — done in a zingy palette of acid-bright colors.

Key to the look was a woven motif, inspired by a kimono fabric from the Edo period, that blended floral designs with bright dégradé effects, in a nod to his Japanese grandmother and his own penchant for collecting antiques.

The custom-made fabric came in a sky blue-to-lemon yellow variant on a bell-shaped skirt, which was paired with a pale pink blouse in a colorful floral pattern inspired by a Minton porcelain motif. Gn threw in chunky pearls, a sequined handbag and blood-red suede boots for good measure.

“My goal is to do something that cannot be copied within 48 hours,” he said of his soigné aesthetic, with its abundance of handcrafted details. “We’re living in this high-tech world and everything moves so fast. The most luxurious thing now, and also in the future, will be things made by human hands.”

Nonetheless, the designer believes in making life easy for his clients, many of whom favor a full-wardrobe approach. “People don’t have a lot of time these days. They just want to throw something on and look good,” he said.

Effortless-yet-elegant options included a bell-sleeved dress in a black-and-white animal print jacquard silk, which also came in an evening version that merged into thousands of sequins at the hem. Jackie O would no doubt approve.