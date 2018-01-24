Blumarine Pre-Fall 2018

Anna Molinari injected a slightly Seventies vibe into her feminine pre-fall collection.

The high-end craftsmanship of the Blumarine brand stood out in a range of luxurious fur coats, including a tonal style featuring a wave-like mink and rex intarsia, a lacquered shearling trench embellished with furry applied pockets, as well as a chic robe style crafted from leopard ponyskin with a white mink collar and cuffs.

Pants were flared and silk dresses displayed sophisticated and romantic lace details and delicate ruffles. Bouclé in a charming hot pink tone was crafted into a covetable suit, featuring an elongated blazer with front pockets worn with a wrap mini skirt.

Blumarine’s signature floral bouquets were splashed on the slipdresses and the fluid floor-length frocks, while sparkling sequins were embroidered on a dress punctuated with tiny flowers.