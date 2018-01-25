Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Isabel Marant delivered a colorful proposition for pre-fall, mixing chunky masculine looks with feminine statement pieces like her signature embroidered peasant blouses and quilted coats and jackets.

A padded wool coat in the must-have plaid of the season in a rich shade of brown was a standout, while on the dressier side, blouses and dresses were given striking Victorian-inspired shoulders and shallow v-necklines, and available either in monochrome black or prints that popped with colors like burgundy, turquoise and mustard yellow.

Versatile corduroy trousers were given elastic waists so they could be worn high and cinched with a wide belt, or low and casual like track pants. Coated linen pieces like a red Eighties-style pencil skirt were surprising, and worked well as a statement when contrasted with a chunky knit.