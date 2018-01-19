Maison Michel Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Priscilla Royer channeled a good girl vibe for pre-fall, taking her inspiration from Catherine Deneuve’s role in Roman Polanski’s 1965 psychological thriller “Repulsion” – the part before she starts murdering her suitors, that is. “It’s pretty, rather than sexy,” said Royer.

Innovative rainproofing techniques, reversible solutions and an overwhelming choice of shapes, as ever, meant there was something for everyone here, and for every occasion.

For a walk in the park, there were royal blue, beige, russet and gray wool designs, some adorned with tartan or checked ribbons attached with belt buckles, others in all-over blue tartan.

For work, there were wool fedoras circled with a houndstooth ribbon, or for the more outgoing, a reversible cloth cap in the same check fabric with the house’s familiar cat’s ears, beige on the one side, black and white on the other for maximum versatility. A dusty pink velvet beret was also particularly cute.

Out on a date, meanwhile, the pretty girl came into her own, sporting a cap with a jacquard rose motif, another with a wrap front in a metallic lurex fabric and a third molded version, with the cat’s ears, covered with little bows.

The rose motif was more understated but very feminine when embroidered onto a ribbon wrapped around molded wool designs. The floral motif was also found on a selection of wool and silk scarves, a recent introduction for the Chanel-owned house, designed to be worn in combination with its hats for a mix-and-match look.