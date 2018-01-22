Miu Miu Pre Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

The super fun collection was based on the wardrobe of a well-to-do girl in the Eighties who has a bit of a naughty side.

Miuccia Prada, doing her signature good-taste-bad-taste thing, mixed dowdy girly attire with mannish outerwear, throwing a bomber jacket over a long crepe dress with a bow, say, or layering a purple argyle cardigan over a dress in a mix of white fishnet and lace with a Peter Pan collar.

A blue-and-white striped cotton dress, worn with a navy duffle coat with ribbon ties, had a nightgown feel to it.

There was also an English granny vibe to the collection, with the Victoriana looks, including mourning costume jewelry, and tartan kilts. The Eighties black mohair crochet sweaters, evening dresses worn with mountain boots and patterned knits tucked into metallic flared leather minis added a rock undercurrent.