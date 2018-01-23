Zuhair Murad Pre-Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

For his pre-fall collection, Zuhair Murad visited the Edwardian period, a time of growing political voice for women. He borrowed the era’s high collars, ruffle trimmings and lace, and applied them to a lineup of cocktail attire. Ultra fancy is his thing, and this is a designer with steady loyalties.

Ornamental enclosures on a black suit jacket were embellished with hand embroidery and tassels with silk petals at the end. The bottom of the jacket was dressed up with velvet trimming and rhinestone studs, in black — for shine without too much bling. In the high collar department there was a black silk blouse with sleeves that carried an extra puff near the hands. Its ivory counterpart featured seven different lace applications, rather “Rome With a View,” but paired with very short shorts.

Gustav Klimt served as inspiration for a patterned black dress, decorated with sequined embroidery in fall pastels.

For Lady Chatterley, perhaps, a long black coat dress could be unfastened to reveal a sexy bodysuit with a sheer black bodice. Welcome to the 21st century! Now how should we dress your stable hand?