Amanda Wakeley Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Amanda Wakeley continued the journey of her multicultural, high-flying muse for her latest outing. This time, her “distinctly Parisian” woman gets better acquainted with her North African descent by way of tile prints, subtle embellishments and elaborate jacquards, mirroring the architecture of Zanzibar.

Wakeley also stayed true to the signature silhouettes: loose jumpsuits, fluid silk-chiffon dresses, luxe leather culottes and a touch of sports luxe. She said her aim is to offer easygoing styles that are “kind on the woman’s body.”

It’s a recipe that’s clearly working, as Wakeley delivered a resort range filled with desirable pieces that can also offer her customer practical dressing solutions.

There were silk and cashmere tops featuring sporty cycle-inspired jersey trims, pinstripe jumpsuits, easy tailored separates and an array of midi skirts and dresses featuring geometric, tile-like prints.

Among the highlights was a minidress featuring puff sleeves and leaf-motifs created with a bespoke, textured cloqué fabric.

For eveningwear, which continues to make up the largest portion of Wakeley’s business, the designer continued on the same trajectory and set out to offer fuss-free, easy gowns. They came in the form of a lamé A-line number with a zipped silk bodice, a midnight blue shimmering chiffon flowing maxi and a sheer sequin-embroidered column gown.