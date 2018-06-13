Delpozo Resort 2019

Wave-shaped fabric attached to dresses and jackets came from Whitney’s florals, while dashes of 3-D PVC embellishments and fluffed threads on shirts were drawn from Lee’s cacti. Font’s palette — red, pink, yellow, blue and green — mirrored Ager’s drawings.

These intricate details also adorned knit intarsia jumpers and the cotton and poplin dresses and shirts that were cut into a cape-style silhouette. Some of them were cinched with a water lily shaped leather belt.

Colors flowed naturally, and separates were easily mixed and matched. A neon yellow and white fil coupé shift dress stood in solidarity next to a yellow tulle shirt. Tulle also exploded from the sleeves of a relaxed pink shirt, cascaded down a red shift dress, and covered a sweeping floor-length gown.

He introduced stripes onto a capsule range of linen and silk jackets, dresses and skirts. Font played with illusion, re-piecing together the striped fabric so that stripes would change direction to create a kaleidoscopic effect.