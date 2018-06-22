House of Holland Resort 2019

Leave it to Henry Holland to transform a mundane day-to-day chore into a colorful and bold collection. Holland drew from the variety of East London launderette visitors and he referenced, “old ladies who do their everyday washing and younger girls that go to launderettes to wash their bridesmaids dresses or special pieces.” This translated into ripstop slipdresses with tulle embellishments that nodded to the young girls, and a lilac and brown colorway that referenced the older ladies.

Pajama suits in a striped and polka dot jacquard and a hand-painted check pattern made up Holland’s easy loungewear pieces. He also incorporated streetwear styles, such as hoodies and a lightweight mac, with embroidered and graphic print laundry symbols — ironing and drying instructions accompanied a large “Handle With Care” sign.

Holland challenged himself to reintroduce tailoring signatures and develop new ones. “We’ve taken the same check pattern and introduced it through different iterations by changing up the detailing and embellishments, it’s about introducing recognizable pieces into the brand’s DNA,” he said.

This came through in his capsule denim jacket collection — one was embellished at the hem with black tulle, another featured oversize pockets with ties, and the last a collarless, cuffless and frayed option.