Huishan Zhang Resort 2019

Huishan Zhang wants to talk more about lifestyle. For his latest resort outing, he had a frequent traveler in mind, and sought to offer her an elegant wardrobe that could be incorporated into her day-to-day life.

He didn’t lose his flair for romance along the way, producing a collection that was functional and dreamy. He attached feather trims on loose, crepe T-shirt dresses, added big ruffles on a range of cool, boxy gabardine pieces and embroidered pearls on the sleeves of silk shirt dresses, featuring pastel-hued prints inspired by Chinese recipes for love potions.

Zhang explored tailoring for the first time, with cuts that were close to the body and which came with detachable feather details, as in a red cady suit with white topstitching.

As he broadens his offer, the London-based designer stressed the importance of bringing back some of his most-loved pieces in a bid to establish recognizable signatures for his promising label. These included pleated culottes, reworked here in a soft, two-tone denim and maxiskirts made with ultralight tulle featuring delicate lace embroideries.

“These pieces are labor-intense, but they are light and don’t crinkle. We make sure they can easily be looked after,” added Zhang.

While he remains focused on developing this romantic, feminine daywear wardrobe for his client, Zhang also played to his strengths and sprinkled a small number of evening pieces into the collection, including a feather and tulle maxidress and his popular “Jodie” ruffled mididress, which he re-created using geometric-embroidered tulle.