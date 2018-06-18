L'Orla Resort 2019

Galleries

Orla Kiely and Leith Clark, stylist and codesigner of L’Orla, imagined a roomful of female icons ranging from members of the Bloomsbury Group to Penelope Tree and Marianne Faithfull, for their resort collection.

“I thought of how they would all influence each other if they shared the same world and were to meet,” Clark said. She drew elements from each woman’s style — polka dots inspired by Tree’s iconic Sixties photos, a double-breasted tweed suit similar to the ones Faithfull wore and a roll-neck dress influenced by Simone de Beauvoir.

A chalky floral print embellished blue silk-viscose blend dresses and a top. Elsewhere, a whimsical print featuring illustrations of a poodle, playing cards, a heart locket and a crown garnished Edwardian-style dresses. Clark likened this illustrative print to a “charm bracelet.”

There was a touch of royal aristocracy to the designs. Frills and ruffles injected a decorative element to dress bibs while white collars added primness to the feminine collection.