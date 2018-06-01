Markus Lupfer Resort 2019

Markus Lupfer looked to the past and toward the future to tackle two big questions: “Where do we come from?” and “Where do we go with all this technology?”

To answer the first, the designer developed a multicolored dinosaur pattern that roamed over lamé-pleated skirts, ruffled midi dresses and high-waisted trousers in varying prints. Muted, earthy colors morphed into a clash of bright red and pink checked separates, flattering pencil skirts and Lupfer’s signature sequined lip embellished on T-shirts.

“It’s playing with elements in a subtle way, that was the starting point. There’s a lot of mixing and matching — occasion wear with daywear and masculine and feminine silhouettes,” said the designer, pointing to see-through dresses worn over silky slips.

Suits and pin-striped shirtdresses were introduced to complement Lupfer’s capsule denim offering. Denim pieces were roomy, with lace-up ties on the sides and back to create shape, structure and sharp silhouettes.

Easy-to-wear pieces included snuggly bouclé knitwear, a classic trenchcoat and calf-skimming shift dresses.