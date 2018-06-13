Natasha Zinko Resort 2019

Natasha Zinko is in a great mood and she wanted to channel that positivity into an “easy, happy collection” that further developed all the quirky signatures she’s come to be known for: exaggerated volume, bold colors and a flair for contrasts.

She also sprinkled Eighties references throughout the range — a decade she can’t seem to get enough of, given the memories it brings back of seeing her mother getting dressed up as a child.

The Eighties came, in the form of glossy nylon tracksuits in pink or lilac shades and sparkly, sequined blazers. But the check corseted gowns that opened into voluminous skirts and were layered over T-shirts, the baggy, deconstructed jeans and the camouflage minidresses were pure Zinko.

The designer injected the same punchy, flashy attitude in her accessories — a growing category for the brand — which came in the form of denim thigh-high boots with big pockets attached on the sides and gold jewelry in the shape of dollar signs.

She also experimented with print for the first time with palm tree-printed midi skirts and loose, androgynous shirts, created using photographs from a recent trip to Miami. Paired with sweatshirts and casual T-shirts, the prints meshed well into Zinko’s colorful, mix-and-match world.

Other standout pieces included bright pink or yellow strapless gowns created in a crinkle-free sports fabric to maintain the same element of ease from day to eveningwear.

These aren’t clothes for the faint-hearted but Zinko sure is resonating with fashion’s risk-takers, always on the lookout for a good street style moment.