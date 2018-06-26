Osman Resort 2019

Galleries

Osman Yousefzada built upon his sleek, versatile wardrobe for a variety of women and riffed on some classic silhouettes, too. “It’s meant to take you from morning until night for the whole season,” said the designer, who also focused on sharpening his pricing – and his sustainability credentials – too.

Looks included a fresh spin on Osman’s best-selling denim culottes, which this season came with cascades of shredded ruffles down the front of the legs, or with a blast of fuzzy fringes below the knee. Proportions were generous, as in a dark robe-style coat with gold metallic embroidery and a zipper-adorned leather jacket with broad, wing-like sleeves.

Loose, tiered ruffles – an Osman signature – adorned everything from a lamé minidress worn with knee-high blue boots to a button-front white blouse with slashed sleeves, a star-print dress and an evening gown iced with gold sequins. The designer has also done T-shirts for the first time, and tweaked his pricing, with 70 percent of the collection now below 700 pounds at retail.

He’s also honed his Perfect Five collection of snappy separates and has been working only with fair-wage factories and sustainable yarns.