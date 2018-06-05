Ports 1961 Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Creative director Nataša Cagalj clearly had a wild time, mixing textures, playing with proportions and working Seventies interior shades into this versatile — and easy — collection for women on the move.

The pointy-collar polo shirt was a core piece: Cagalj stretched and transformed it into a dark romper suit and long dress and a multicolored minidress with a piquet weave in avocado, citrine and brown.

She whipped a 3-D lightweight tweed check into loose-fitting long skirts and off-the-shoulder tops and stacked layers of colored French lace to create sheer dresses and tops.

Texture also came in the form of shoelaces as drawstring details on breezy cotton tops or piled like mounds of fettuccine onto the vamps of sneakers.

Cagalj balanced the embellishment and color with more spare — and conceptual — pieces including an asymmetrical cashmere overcoat and long wraparound sweaters with buttons. A techno taffeta, adorned with fine bits of colored string, came as a top, jacket skirt and dress.

One of her most elegant looks was a twinset: a grayish-white satin twill dress cinched with a long, soft leather belt and paired with a matching fluid trench.