Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Resort 2019

Inspired by all things Eighties, from The Stone Roses to the Second Summer of Love, Thea Bregazzi and Justin Thornton delivered a resort collection that incorporated the era’s high-shine with their signature sporty, glam-rock aesthetic.

Sickly sweet pastel pink, blue and green ruched skirts and tops reminded Bregazzi of the Peace Movement, while glitter-ball sequinned dresses brought back memories of disco queens.

“Everything was easy and casual, you could dress however you wanted and no one would be documenting it on social media,” Bregazzi recalled.

A sense of ease and a focus on form could be felt throughout the collection. Fuss-free dresses, trench coats and asymmetric skirts featured elasticized details, hidden zippers or drawstring cords to adjust for all body shapes, while silk devoré dresses could be transformed into more form-fitting styles using net overlays.

Elsewhere, the design duo introduced prints, as in an ethnic pattern on laid-back knitted jumpers, a laser print graphic on bicolor dresses and a hazy floral print on ruched jersey dresses.

To bring the Eighties forward to the present, the duo focused on mash-up styles, adding sportswear and more classic silhouettes to the mix. A white shirt with a nylon drawstring waist attachment and a black silk dress with puffy tracksuit sleeves were among the standouts.