Fran Stringer, women’s design director at the Scottish brand, was in a playful mood this season, channeling sports teams and British youth tribes of the Seventies and Eighties with a host of punchy colors, patterns and preppy details.

Highlights of this energetic collection included a hand-knitted cricket sweater, artisanal tie-dye twinsets in juicy fruit shades and oversize cashmere hoodies — including one in searing hot pink — meant for layering under lightweight summer trenches.

Stringer also worked bright colorblocks and chopped-up argyle patterns into sweaters, all in the name of youthfulness, timelessness and versatility. “I want the collection to transcend the seasons,” she said.

Pringle of Scotland Resort 2019

