Sid Neigum Resort 2019

Sid Neigum stayed true to his DNA for his first resort collection that showcased his penchant for knotting, draping and gathering.

While the designer stuck to familiar techniques, he pushed personal boundaries with his spring palette. He was heavy handed with color and re-imagined the typical city woman on holiday, with full-dress looks in orange, yellow and emerald green.

There was also a bright blue checked trenchcoat made from water-resistant taffeta. Neigum continued on this bold streak, experimenting on fil coupé and embellishing it on the underside, which gave a modern feel to a high-neck dress with a floral print, a midi-slit skirt and a long-sleeve jumpsuit.

A neutral palette broke up these bold designs and gathered eyelet details and asymmetric hemlines unexpectedly interrupted striped brown and navy blue stretch satin dresses. “I used older draping patterns to do all of these tucks to create all this volume,” Neigum said.