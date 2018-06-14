In her 10th anniversary year, Beckham is aiming to increasingly connect with her customer, listening closely to what she’s asking for, and hoping to cater to her everyday dressing needs. The designer was animated during a walk-through at her new headquarters in west London, talking about how much fun she had with guests during a recent trunk show at Scott’s restaurant on Mount Street. She said the show really got her thinking about “what my customer wants and likes, and about what I can give her.”

The collection was filled with glammed-up everyday silhouettes and the clean lines Beckham loves so much. There was an abstract cowhide print on a long white silk dress, and cream and red versions of the navy, buckle-neck blue dress with the slashed sleeves that Beckham wore to the royal wedding last month. She’s planning a limited run of those — by popular demand from customers — which will land in stores next month.

There were snappy, tailored wool gabardine suits, raw Japanese denim worked into a vest and a fabulous trench, and “a good, well-fitting pair of leather trousers,” which the designer said is not so easy to find these days. There was also a lineup of shapely cotton poplin shirts with built-in corset style waists, one in a pleasing shade of Pepto-Bismol pink. Beckham had a camouflage moment, too, in the form of a cocooning cotton coat with angled patch pockets, and a T-shirt that also picked up on the enduring pattern.

She’s thinking ahead to Christmas as well, with a product drop planned that will include a sleek black minidress with padded shoulders that the designer said she’s already eager to slip on.