In a celebration of strength and movement, Tuomas Merikoski for his Aalto brand paid homage to the dynamic and powerful spirit of contemporary women with a fun runway show, for which he hired both professional models and real athletes. The speed of their movements was reflected in the fluidity of their outfits, which spanned from silk asymmetric tunics, feminine frocks and short-sleeve shirts printed in an abstract graphic pattern to a range of cotton draped designs, such as a miniskirt matched with a coordinated shirt showing an unexpected hood.

Technical fabrics were introduced for sporty jackets made more feminine with puffy sleeves, as well as for running leggings and one-piece swimsuits cut in athletic silhouettes. More urban designs included a denim jacket matched with a flared skirt, as well as a beige coat worn with cropped flared pants.

The signature Finnish color sensibility influenced the color palette, where neutral hues were lightened up by bold pops of yellow, red and turquoise.