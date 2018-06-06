Galleries

Collection

A certain Nineties unfussy and urban style was injected into the Agnona resort collection. Creative director Simon Holloway played with iconic metropolitan codes which, combined with the brand’s luxurious materials, gave shape to a versatile, modern lineup.

A denim-like effect was re-created with the light blue cashmere twill crafted for a workwear-inspired coat showing a detachable shearling lining, while a sporty windbreaker was worked in silk and splashed with a delicate watercolor floral motif. This also peppered a fluid, comfortable sleeveless dress and a feminine plissé midi skirt matched with a lavender twinset.

Knitwear received a hyper-sophisticated makeover. Case in point, a white cashmere sweater embroidered with a tone-on-tone flower. A joyful vibe ran through an office suit turned out in an unexpected pink tone.