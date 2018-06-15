Alberta Ferretti Resort 2019

Galleries

Wanting to meet the real needs of contemporary women, as she explained in a preview, Alberta Ferretti introduced more urban and casual touches in her resort collection, which she unveiled with a runway show kicking off Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Inspired by images of a young Ali MacGraw, she injected a free-spirited and slightly Bohemian vibe into the lineup. Soft and comfortable cotton fleece was crafted for cargo pants embellished with multiple pockets and zippers, as well as crewneck sweatshirts punctuated by metallic studs, while traditional workwear echoed in the fluid jumpsuits and in the dyed cotton minidresses.

A nomadic vibe resonated in a maxi cape embellished with Baja-inspired motifs and in an arty cardigan with a handmade, rustic-chic feel. The brand’s signature high-end craftsmanship emerged in the leather laced-up details and patchwork intarsia enriching miniskirts, coats and pants tucked into slouchy flat suede booties. The same graphic motifs, echoing tribal references, stood out on the very Ferretti dresses, spanning from a lightweight chiffon long column style with geometric lace inserts and a sensual see-through deign enriched by fringes. Its dynamic sense of movement took center stage in the limited-edition demi couture fall collection. A cascade of long fringes defined a range of pretty halter-neck evening tops with interwoven details. Their flamboyant attitude was balanced by the sartorial wide-legged pants, as well as by a rigorous and elegant tuxedo.

Taking inspiration from the look of Bianca Jagger in the Seventies, Ferretti developed a range of capes and suits, including a style showing an allover decoration of crystal sequins. The white and black color palette was lightened up by the bold orange and red shades of a fringed short dress and a degrade chiffon gown. The show closed on a sensual tone with Joan Smalls in a transparent long frock where exquisite embroideries were combined with real feathers. A night extravaganza for authentic party girls.