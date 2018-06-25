Antonio Berardi Resort 2019

The striped school uniform, the jerseys of the afternoons playing rugby, the British obsession for soccer, the sorbet colors of the ice cream produced by his father, the luxuriant vegetation of Sicily and the pristine, impeccable outfits of Sunday mornings at the church. The daily life in the English countryside and the sunny, warm summers spent in Italy. Antonio Berardi’s resort lineup was a beautiful collection of memories from the past, suggestions “which I realized are so profound to me,” the designer said, referring to the inspirations behind the lineup, the first realized by the company in-house after the end of the licensing agreement with Onward Luxury Group.

Berardi’s sartorial expertise merged with femininity in the collection, which, while remaining anchored to sophisticated constructions and precious fabrics, felt more dynamic and approachable than past efforts. This didn’t compromise the final effect, which was very Berardi in terms of shapes and details.

A voluminous ruffled cotton shirt with eyelet details was matched with a coordinated asymmetric skirt, while a rugby striped polo shirt was transformed into a sensual frock. Maxi vertical stripes enhanced the elongated silhouette of a suit featuring a tailored cropped blazer matched with high-waisted pants, while a soccer jersey-inspired graphic motif was rendered on an elegant jacquard coat dress with a Nineties feel.

A tropical pattern, inspired by Sicilian nature, injected a joyful, summery mood into fluid blouses with ample sleeves, lightweight outerwear pieces and silk shorts, while a devoré silk was overprinted with a graphic motif on beautiful evening frocks, spanning from a breezy maxi tunic style and bias cut V-neck design showing the bottom embellished with ruffles.