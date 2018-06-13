Antonio Marras Resort 2019

Galleries

A combination of Eastern and Western elements. “From ‘Madama Butterfly’ to ‘Sailor Moon,’” said Antonio Marras, highlighting the inspiration behind his pretty resort collection.

Maritime references stood out in the lineup. They spanned from sailor jackets, which reworked vintage styles, to a striped top featuring Marras’ Pierivo Jack Russell dog portrayed in a sailor uniform. A jacquard sweater was embellished with an intarsia reproducing a big wave. Plaid inserts peppered a maxi denim jacket and floral embroideries gave a sweet, romantic touch to a silk frock. The color palette, which was big on indigo shades, included the bright red tone of a lovely polka dot frock featuring lace details at the collar and a sweet bow at the waist.

More street-focused pieces included an oversize hooded sweatshirt showing a patchwork of floral motifs and a PVC raincoat decorated with a checkered insert.