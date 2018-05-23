Dsquared2 Resort 2019

Galleries

“Chic Vicious!,” exclaimed Dean Caten during a walk-through of the Dsquared2 resort collection, which he codesigned with twin brother Dan. With a smart pun, the designer summed up the most authentic spirit of the collection, which reworked a punkish inspiration — hence the link to Sex Pistols’ Sid Vicious — with the brand’s signature glamorous vibe.

In particular, photos of the music icon served as an inspiration for the playful poster-like prints, which portray the designers. The images were splashed on a range of pieces spanning from cotton T-shirts and tunic dresses to a peacoat showing the back embellished with a maxi zippered detail and a see-through layer. Ditto for a relaxed silk bomber matched with coordinated fluid pants.

“This is good stuff you can wear,” said Dean Caten, highlighting the versatile and unfussy spirit of the lineup, which was strong on some of the brand’s signature staples. These included cropped, distressed denim pants, an impeccable tailored jacket, a sleek leather coat embellished with bondage-inspired ties, as well as military short pants embellished with feminine lace inserts and sensual skin-tight black frocks.

The collection was a well-executed and commercially savvy compilation of urban designs for frisky girls who don’t like to be put in a corner.