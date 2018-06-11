Emporio Armani Resort 2019

- Galleries
- Collection
An energetic urban vibe was injected into the Emporio Armani resort collection. Giorgio Armani kept the silhouettes uncomplicated to deliver a wearable wardrobe for dynamic city women. More structured pieces crafted from high-end fabrics with an evening look were matched with casual items. For example, a silk jacquard tailored jacket was worn with coated rolled-up denim pants, a textured shiny coat was shown with drawstring shorts and a denim jacket with an elastic logo band was paired with pleated silk pants. There was a playful pop attitude echoing in a silk dress worked in a heart print, while a linen skirt suit offered a fun office option. While an outfit combining straight-leg pants and a tunic top with a cutout detail on the back epitomized the brand’s discreet elegance, a range of breezy, airy colorful summer dresses introduced a playful, joyful note.